Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

TWNK traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,809. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

