Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $21.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $105.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 96,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,905. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 708,906 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 34.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 630,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

