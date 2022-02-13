Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will report $140.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $553.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $553.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $611.49 million, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $613.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWSC opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

