Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will report $140.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $553.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $553.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $611.49 million, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $613.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PowerSchool.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PWSC opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.