Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to post sales of $18.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.56 million to $18.63 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $72.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.34 million to $73.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.46 million, with estimates ranging from $88.79 million to $97.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

RWAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,053. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 509,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,655,946 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.