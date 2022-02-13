Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report sales of $612.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.20 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $548.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.