Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

VIRT opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after buying an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after buying an additional 442,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,161,000 after buying an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.