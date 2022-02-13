Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYXT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 270,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,381. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

