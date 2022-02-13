Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CYXT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 270,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,381. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
