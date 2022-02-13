Zacks: Analysts Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. PHX Minerals reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 168,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,711. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,677.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 150,453 shares of company stock valued at $336,605. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.