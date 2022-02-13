Zacks: Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,786. WestRock has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

