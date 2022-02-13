Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altice USA.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

ATUS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,796. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

