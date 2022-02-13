Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.26). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. 253,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

