Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Equities analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report sales of $90.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.50 million and the lowest is $87.10 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. 497,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.96.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

