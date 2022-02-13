Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 903,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

