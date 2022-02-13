Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.
Shares of XENT opened at $27.33 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $914.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56.
Intersect ENT Company Profile
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
