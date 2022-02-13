Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post sales of $83.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.30 million. Lannett reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $348.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 200.86% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

LCI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.81. 1,373,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,447. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 150,900 shares of company stock worth $223,109. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lannett by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in shares of Lannett by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

