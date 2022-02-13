Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Announce $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.00. The stock had a trading volume of 370,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.90 and its 200 day moving average is $408.69. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

