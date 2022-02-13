Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.99. Stryker reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $251.65 on Thursday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

