Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HALL shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 48,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,562. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.