Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.31. Pure Storage posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Pure Storage by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

