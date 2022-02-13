Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beauty Health.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 1,128,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,826,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

