Zacks Investment Management Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 743,168 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 68.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 117.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

