Zacks Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of THC opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

