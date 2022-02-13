Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Zacks Earn Const Port Etf (NYSEARCA:ZECP)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Zacks Earn Const Port Etf (NYSEARCA:ZECP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 1.91% of Zacks Earn Const Port Etf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ZECP stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Zacks Earn Const Port Etf has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.96.

