Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “
Shares of CMLS opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.53 million, a PE ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.