Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Shares of CMLS opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.53 million, a PE ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

