Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Sell

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.93 million, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Electromed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electromed by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electromed by 1,255.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Electromed during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

