Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to Hold

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

