Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) to Sell

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 13.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

