Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

NYSE PAM opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.23. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.