Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIRX. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

VIRX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

