Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70 to $4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr or $1.360 billion to $1.387 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $441.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $436.24 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

