Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 122,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Zhongchao at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

