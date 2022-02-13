Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0490 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $607.00 million and $32.56 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00299180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005913 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.63 or 0.01212858 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,684,729,313 coins and its circulating supply is 12,393,262,160 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.