Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.