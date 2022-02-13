ZKSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.83 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $28.83 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044520 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.56 or 0.06877125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,440.52 or 0.99731103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00049497 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

