Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 15,625 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $141.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $451.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.76.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

