ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Hits $1.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC on major exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $51,007.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.72 or 0.06799769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,285.31 or 0.99846768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049224 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

