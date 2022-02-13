Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.