Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Head to Head Comparison

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Zynga alerts:

This table compares Zynga and Cian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.97 billion 5.20 -$429.40 million ($0.09) -101.78 Cian $54.81 million 10.29 -$8.65 million N/A N/A

Cian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -3.30% 4.35% 2.12% Cian N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zynga and Cian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 7 10 0 2.59 Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

Zynga presently has a consensus target price of $10.87, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Cian has a consensus target price of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 135.50%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than Zynga.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynga beats Cian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.