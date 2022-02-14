$0.02 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

PING traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 831,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $36.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

