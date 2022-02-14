-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 323,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 188,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $404.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.74. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

