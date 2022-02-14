-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 323,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 188,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $404.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.74. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.