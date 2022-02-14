-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.19. 2,319,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $463,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,601 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

