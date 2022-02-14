-$0.26 EPS Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. 26,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

