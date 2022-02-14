$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Interface posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interface.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TILE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 5,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Interface has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $793.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth $39,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Interface by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 346,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Interface by 2,035.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Interface by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

