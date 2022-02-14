$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $352.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

