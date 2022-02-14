$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
WHF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $352.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.