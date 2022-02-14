-$0.40 EPS Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 5,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,492 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

