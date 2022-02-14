$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. lowered their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $548.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

