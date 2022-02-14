$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on INBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

INBK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.65. 62,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $21,875,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,012 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

