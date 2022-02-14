$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $921.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.94. 3,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $312.42 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

