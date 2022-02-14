$1.14 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.17. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,720. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

