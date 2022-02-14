$1.30 EPS Expected for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ENI.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ENI from €18.00 ($20.69) to €19.00 ($21.84) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. ENI has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 598,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 188,935 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ENI by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135,234 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

